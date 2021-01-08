Gospel diva Doka opens up on career

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

UNITED Kingdom-based Zimbabwean multi-award-winning gospel musician Jane Doka‘s star continues to shine and she has turned out to be the darling of many, locally and abroad.

Since officially stepping onto the mainstream music arena in 2008, Doka has released four albums, one live DVD recording and has hosted several gospel shows in the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe.

Doka is optimistic her music will reach her global audience as witnessed by the recognition she is getting of late.

The gospel diva has performed alongside gospel heavyweights such as Charles Charamba and Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, among others.

“I have featured in several TV, radio and Press interviews in Zimbabwe and in UK’s mainstream BBC Radio, Culture Vultures Sky TV show, Premier Gospel Radio (UK) besides having performed alongside top gospel musicians, the likes of Nathaniel Bassey, Muyiwa and Riversongz, Sonnie Badu and saxophonist Femi Osinaike,” Doka told NewsDay Life & Style.

“I also performed alongside esteemed gospel musicians from my home country Zimbabwe who include Charles Charamba, Takesure Zamar, Janet Manyowa, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave and Sabastian Magacha.”

She said her interest in music began to show at a very young age when she started writing and composing her own melodies and songs while only six.

“Signs of my giftedness in music were more evidently seen throughout my primary and secondary schooling as I actively participated in school choirs and singing competitions,” she said.

“On finishing high school, I formed a group with a few friends from the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe called True Saints.”

She said her debut album released in 2008 titled Nditumeyi (Send Me) was a direct response to the call of God.

“My song-writing prowess became evident right from that first album in well-crafted songs on that album including Anopindura Nomoto, which I later re-recorded live on stage on my second CD Tenda live-in-concert in 2010. The CD, which featured some inspired tracks such as Handikundikani, was concurrently released with a DVD production called Jane Doka Live-in-UK,” she said.

It was the live CD and DVD production that confirmed Doka as a worthy gospel minister and talented stage performer. In 2012, Doka approached veteran producer Clive “Mono” Mukundu who produced her album Reflections-Mirangariro (2012).

“The album had a rich African sound and featured the voices of acclaimed artistes such as Dereck Mpofu, Fatima Katiji and Esther Mukazika,” Doka said.

The songstress said featuring inspired songs of intimacy with God, like Unchanging God and Holding on, the First Love album was a step towards her ultimate vision, which is to be a voice to the nations.

The album also features the hit song Pamusorosoro Pazvose which was produced by UK-based Aaron “Zex” Manatsa.

Doka is working on releasing an album this year.

Apart from music, Doka is an entrepreneur and businesswoman.

She is the creative brains behind and author of Chii? Shona learning application and game, popularly known as the Chii?App which was designed to teach the Shona language mainly to children and beginners.

