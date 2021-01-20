Former minister Mumbengegwi’s wife dies

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

THE wife of former Foreign Affairs minister and Zanu PF secretary for external affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi has died.

Mumbengegwi’s wife, Emily, passed on yesterday morning in Harare. The cause of her death was not stated.

In a statement yesterday, which was issued by the Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he had learnt with a deep sense of grief, shock and sadness of the death of Mumbengegwi’s wife.

“The revolutionary party wishes to express its deepest condolences to the Mumbengegwi and Charasika families on the sad loss. The loss of a wife and mother deprives the family of a comforter and a pillar of strength. It creates a deep void which is eternally irreplaceable,” Mnangagwa said.

He described Mumbengegwi’s wife as someone who was an epitome of fortitude, resilience and an oasis of humility as she ably supported her husband in his service to the nation.

“As we mourn her departure, we derive solace from her exemplary and selfless deeds which endeared her to the family and society. May her dear soul anchor and rest in eternal peace,” he said.

