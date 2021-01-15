Former deputy finance minister, Morton Malianga dies

FORMER deputy finance minister, Morton Malianga has died. He was 91

He died in the morning today.

Malianga joined active politics in 1964 and was appointed Zanu’s first youth secretary and in 1965. Malinga spent 10 years at Salisbury Maximum Security Prison where he obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Soon after Malianga his release in December 1974, he worked with member of the Zanu Central Committee to mobilise support for the liberation struggle and was one of the people who attended the Lancaster House Conference talks.

He became a senator in the first post war government in 1980 and was later appointed deputy minister of economic planning in 1983.

He is survived by wife Effie, two sons, and two grandchildren.

More details to follow…

