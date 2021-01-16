Former Chiredzi North MP Ndava dies

Online Writer

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial Secretary for Information and Publicity and former Chiredzi North MP Ronald Ndava has died.

Ndava died due to Covid-19 related complications at Chiredzi General Hospital where he had been admitted.

In a statement, Masvingo minister of State and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira said he was appalled by Ndava’s death.

“Cde Ndava’s death is a heavy blow to the province of Masvingo and the entire nation. He has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill. Ndava was a hardworking cadre, a businessman and a family man,” Chadzamira said.

So far, three prominent Zanu PF members have died due to Covid-19, with Manicaland State and Devolution minister Ellen Gwaradzimba (60) who died on Friday becoming the second.

In July last year, Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement minister Perrance Shiri also succumbed to the respiratory disease.

Meanwhile, several Zanu PF members tested positive to Covid-19 among them, Tafadzwa Mugwadi (Zanu PF Director of Information and Publicity), Mary Mliswa-Chikoka (Hurungwe West MP and Mashonaland West Minister), and Obert Mpofu (secretary for administration).

In August, twenty six Zanu PF employees were reported to have tested positive to Covid-19.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw