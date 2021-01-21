‘Expect more power cuts’ Zesa Holdings

BY SIZALOKUHLE NCUBE

Power outages that are currently being experienced in the country are due to a fault at Hwange Power Station, Zesa Holding has announced.

In a statement, Zesa Holdings said efforts to restore the normal power supply are underway.

“ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there is limited power supply in the national grid due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station.”

“The technical fault will result in load curtailment of about 200MW during the evening peak period of 1600hrs to 1900hrs,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Zesa has encouraged consumers to use power sparingly as efforts to restore the normal service are underway.

Power supply had greatly improved since March 2020 until recently when some areas have been experiencing power cuts and some going for weeks without electricity.

