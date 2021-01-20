Ex-RBZ governor Kombo Moyana dies

BY STAFF REPORTER

ZIMBABWE’S first black Reserve Bank governor Kombo Moyana has died, reportedly from COVID-19-related complications.

Moyana was the first black central bank chief between 1983 and 1993 and reports suggested his health has been poor of late, having been in and out of hospital in recent times.

“The sudden departure of Zimbabwe’s illustrious governor, the first black man to put his signature on our currency and stood guard over its value to his last day in office (1993) is a serious blow to our pool of indomitable expertise and experience,” said one of Moyana’s successors, Gideon Gono, who presided over the central bank from 2004 to 2014.

“Although each governor faces a different set of challenges during his/her tenure depending on the prevailing environment, Dr Moyana achieved several firsts in office and left a record of multiple achievements difficulty to emulate.”

