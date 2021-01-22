Econet urges use of digital platforms

Zimbabwe telecommunications giant, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has urged the public to adapt to the use of digital platform so as to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

Zimbabwe is battling a deadly second wave of the coronavirus which has overwhelmed the country’s fragile healthcare system.

This has resulted in the government early this month imposing a second national lockdown to stop the infectious disease from spreading.

“We owe it to ourselves, our staff, our customers and the nation at large, to play our part in preventing the spread of Covid-19,” Econet spokesperson said.

The latest official reports put the total number of reported COVID-19 related deaths at over 820, with over 28 000 people having been infected by the virus since last year.

“People should take strict safety precautions, such as physical and social distancing, wearing face masks, avoiding crowds and regularly sanitising their hands.”

The telecommunications giant has been quick to adapt, and to practice ‘agile working’ for its staff, where close to 90 percent of its staff are working from home.

“In part due to the pandemic, we have accelerated our digital transformation roadmap, got the majority of our staff to ‘telecommute’ (work from home) and have deployed digital platforms and channels to serve our customers, so they can access our products and services from wherever they maybe, without exposing themselves to this disease,” Econet said.

Econet recently closed all its shops nation-wide, following the national lockdown announced at the beginning of the month, as government moved to stem the spread of the deadly virus by restricting movement.

Econet shops are only physically open a few hours per day, under strict Covid-19 prevention conditions, for customers collecting vital international remittances.

“Customers seeking any other forms of support, such as PUK and PIN resets, airtime top-ups, airtime transfer and data purchase issues, are kindly urged to utilize our digital channels, for their own safety and convenience.”

Customers can access the selfcare platforms on https://selfcare.econet.co.zw or by simply dialing *111#.

