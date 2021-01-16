Dube back in action

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS striker Prince Dube has fully recovered from a hand injury, in good time for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers matches coming in March.

After scoring the vital goal that secured a draw against Algeria in a Group G Afcon qualifier at the National Sports Stadium in November, Dube suffered a left arm fracture while playing in the Tanzanian Vodacom League for his club Azam FC.

That injury laid him off for six weeks as he was flown to South Africa for surgery.

The former Highlanders forward is happy to be back in action as he has started training with Azam.

“That feeling again. Thank you to the Almighty God and everyone who made it possible for me to be back doing what I love,” Dube posted on Twitter on Thursday night.

Azam FC also confirmed that the striker had bounced back.

“Dube is back! Our striker, @princemgadafi, has officially started competitive training with his teammates this Thursday after recovering from injuries to his left arm that kept him out of the stadium for six weeks,” the club tweeted.

Warriors gaffer Zdravko Logarušić has a headache over key players, with Khama Billiat and skipper Knowledge Musona having been ruled out for two months and three weeks, respectively, due to injury.

Both were injured last week while playing for their respective clubs, Billiat for Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa and Musona for his Belgian club KAS Eupen.

The Warriors, who have a good chance of proceeding to the Afcon finals, face Botswana on March 22 away in Gaborone before hosting Zambia eight days later at the National Sports Stadium.

They beat Chipololo away 2-1 and drew with the Zebras 0-0 at home in November 2019.

Zimbabwe are second on the Group G table, with five points, five behind Algeria, who have already qualified for the finals, while Botswana have four and Zambia three.

