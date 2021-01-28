Dombo back at FC Platinum

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

GANGLY forward Donald “Dombo” Ngoma has made a sensational return to FC Platinum, five years after leaving the Zvishavane side for Tanzania, where he played for the country’s biggest clubs Young Africans and Azam FC.

FC Platinum yesterday announced they had captured the forward, together with former Dynamos right-back Blessing Moyo.

Finer details of the duo’s contracts could not be immediately ascertained.

What is certain is that the pair has been recruited as part of coach Norman Mapeza’s plan to bolster the squad for the Caf Confederations Cup as well as the league season which is expected to begin later this year.

Ngoma is returning to the club that gave him fame after his contract with Azam was terminated in June last year.

He has been unattached since then and joins FC Platinum as a free agent.

The 31-year-old had joined the “Ice-Cream Makers” from Yanga, but a barren spell blamed on injuries saw him shown the exit door prematurely.

FC Platinum view the former Warriors striker as a fitting replacement for Perfect Chikwende, who was snapped up by Simba SC of Tanzania earlier this month.

Ngoma joins the three-time league champions together with former Dynamos full-back Moyo, who is also seeking to revive his career.

Moyo’s career showed a lot of promise at former champions Dynamos and was signed by South African side Maritzburg United.

However, his career then stalled and after unsuccessful stint at South Africa’s National First Division side Real Kings, he was sent back home last year.

“FC Platinum announces the club’s reunion with Donald Ngoma who left the team amicably for Young Africans before joining Azam FC where he was until 2020,” FC Platinum said in a statement.

“The striker comes with experience to boost the frontline. Blessing Moyo also joins the club to add to the defence of the team. The young defender last played for Real Kings in South Africa.”

Mapeza is strengthening his squad which was exposed by Simba SC in a 4-1 aggregate drubbing in the Caf Champions League first round stage.

After the loss, they dropped into the second-tier Confederations Cup where they will play against Senegalese side ASC Jaraaf on February 14 and 21 next month.

Mapeza has also recalled two-time Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere, who had a failed stint at Baroka United in South Africa.

