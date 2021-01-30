Daring thief steals clothes in a police camp

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A DARING Bindura thief who stole clothes from a laundry wire in a police camp has been jailed to five months.

Munyaradzi Gera (18) pleaded guilty to a theft charge before Bindura magistrate Ethel Chichera and was sentenced to an effective five months in jail.

The court heard that on December 28, a female cop, Emilia Manyani (42) forgot her son’s clothes on a washing wire and Gera came during the night and stole the clothes.

On January 12, he was spotted by Manyani’s son clad in the stolen clothes while doing some part time jobs in the police camp. The son advised her mother who quizzed him before filing a police report.

