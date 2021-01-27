Dancehall stars dominate Zima awards nominees

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ORGANISERS of the annual Premier Portland Cement (PPC) sponsored Zimbabwe Music Awards 2021 (Zima) have released nominees of this year’s edition of the awards with dancehall singers Poptain, Jah Master and Nutty O dominating the list with four nominations each.

The awards ceremony, initially scheduled for February 6, will now be held virtually in line with global COVID-19 pandemic guidelines under the theme Celebrating Voices on February 20 at Newlands Country Club in Harare.

Zima’s spokesperson, Benjamin Nyandoro told NewsDay Life &Style, that the Retro 1 2. Retro 2 3 and the Lifetime Achievement awards had no nominations as they will be announced on the night of the awards ceremony

Full list of nominees:

BEST COVID 19 SONG

Baba Harare x Kapfupi -Corona Indosakusa – COVID-19 Nutty O – Safe The Vine – Heal Our Land Tocky Vibes – Corona

BEST AFROPOP

Bekezela Herman Nox Shasha

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Andy Muridzo Hwabaraty Nkwali Tahle WeDzinza

BEST NEWCOMER

Anita Jackson Fidel Country Boy Herman Holy Ten

BEST VIDEOGRAPHER

Andy Cutta Mr Hasty Naxo Films Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs

BEST DANCE/HOUSE/KWAITO

DJ Naida x John Cole Mzoe 7 Novuyo Seagirl

4.Tebza

BEST ZIMDANCEHALL

Freeman Jah Master Nutty O Poptain

BEST HIPHOP

Asaph Holy Ten ProBeats R Peels

BEST RNB & SOUL

1.Berita

Hillyz Nox

4 .Trevor Dongo

BEST CHINYAKARE/CHIMURENGA

Fusion 5 Mangwiro

2.Terrence Kwenda

Whitney Mativanga

4.Vimbai Zimuto

BEST EZODUMO/IMBUBE

Insingizi Nkwali Nobuntu Indosakusa

BEST CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL

Brian Nhira Janet Manyowa Tembalami Minister Michael Mahendere

BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL

Kea Hove Mambo Dhuterere Siphosenkosi Ncube Vusa Mangena

BEST SUNGURA

Delroy HKD Nicholas Zachariah Sulumani Chimbetu Tongai Obert Moyo

BEST JAZZ

Agga Nyabinde Joe Kabumbayi Mahlaba Terrence Kwenda

BEST TSHIBILIKA

Madlela Skhobokhobo Clement Magwaza Ndux Junior Sotja Moyo

BEST GROUP /DUO

Breeze Music Crisswiss & The Dot Fusion 5 Mangwiro Sinazo

BEST INTERNATIONAL ZIM ARTIST

Bekezela Donel Mengena Nox Shasha

BEST PRODUCER

Alliviate Beats DJ Tamuka Everton Mlalazi Levels Chillspot

BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Freeman and Friends – Mixtape Jikizinto – Berita Sounds of Victory – Janet Manyowa Zvinodzimba Ngoni – Mambo Dhuterere

BEST VIDEO

Ammara Brown – Glow in the Dark Asaph x Msizkay- Asipheli Moya Hillzy x ShaSha -Goodbye Trevor Dongo x Feli Nandi- Mufudzi Wemombe

BEST COLLABORATION

Jah Master x Anita Jackson – Unonzani Poptain x Allanah – Fadza Mutengi Baba Harare x Mabamura – Stumbo Nutty O x Poptain – Kokai

BEST FEMALE

Ammara Brown Anita Jackson Janet Manyowa Shasha

BEST MALE

Asaph Jah Master Minister Michael Mahendere Poptain

SONG OF THE YEAR

Fadza Mutengi – Poptain x Allanah Hello Mwari – Jah Master Safe – Nutty O Wakatemba – ExQ x Tocky Vibes

Follow Winstone on twitter @widzoanto

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw