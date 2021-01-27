Dancehall stars dominate Zima awards nominees

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO
ORGANISERS of the annual Premier Portland Cement (PPC) sponsored Zimbabwe Music Awards 2021 (Zima) have released nominees of this year’s edition of the awards with dancehall singers Poptain, Jah Master and Nutty O dominating the list with four nominations each.
The awards ceremony, initially scheduled for February 6, will now be held virtually in line with global COVID-19 pandemic guidelines under the theme Celebrating Voices on February 20 at Newlands Country Club in Harare.
Zima’s spokesperson, Benjamin Nyandoro told NewsDay Life &Style, that the Retro 1 2. Retro 2 3 and the Lifetime Achievement awards had no nominations as they will be announced on the night of the awards ceremony
Full list of nominees:
BEST COVID 19 SONG
- Baba Harare x Kapfupi -Corona
- Indosakusa – COVID-19
- Nutty O – Safe
- The Vine – Heal Our Land
- Tocky Vibes – Corona
BEST AFROPOP
- Bekezela
- Herman
- Nox
- Shasha
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- Andy Muridzo
- Hwabaraty
- Nkwali
- Tahle WeDzinza
BEST NEWCOMER
- Anita Jackson
- Fidel Country Boy
- Herman
- Holy Ten
BEST VIDEOGRAPHER
- Andy Cutta
- Mr Hasty
- Naxo Films
- Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs
BEST DANCE/HOUSE/KWAITO
- DJ Naida x John Cole
- Mzoe 7
- Novuyo Seagirl
4.Tebza
BEST ZIMDANCEHALL
- Freeman
- Jah Master
- Nutty O
- Poptain
BEST HIPHOP
- Asaph
- Holy Ten
- ProBeats
- R Peels
BEST RNB & SOUL
1.Berita
- Hillyz
- Nox
4 .Trevor Dongo
BEST CHINYAKARE/CHIMURENGA
- Fusion 5 Mangwiro
2.Terrence Kwenda
- Whitney Mativanga
4.Vimbai Zimuto
BEST EZODUMO/IMBUBE
- Insingizi
- Nkwali
- Nobuntu
- Indosakusa
BEST CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL
- Brian Nhira
- Janet Manyowa
- Tembalami
- Minister Michael Mahendere
BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL
- Kea Hove
- Mambo Dhuterere
- Siphosenkosi Ncube
- Vusa Mangena
BEST SUNGURA
- Delroy HKD
- Nicholas Zachariah
- Sulumani Chimbetu
- Tongai Obert Moyo
BEST JAZZ
- Agga Nyabinde
- Joe Kabumbayi
- Mahlaba
- Terrence Kwenda
BEST TSHIBILIKA
- Madlela Skhobokhobo
- Clement Magwaza
- Ndux Junior
- Sotja Moyo
BEST GROUP /DUO
- Breeze Music
- Crisswiss & The Dot
- Fusion 5 Mangwiro
- Sinazo
BEST INTERNATIONAL ZIM ARTIST
- Bekezela
- Donel Mengena
- Nox
- Shasha
BEST PRODUCER
- Alliviate Beats
- DJ Tamuka
- Everton Mlalazi
- Levels Chillspot
BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Freeman and Friends – Mixtape
- Jikizinto – Berita
- Sounds of Victory – Janet Manyowa
- Zvinodzimba Ngoni – Mambo Dhuterere
BEST VIDEO
- Ammara Brown – Glow in the Dark
- Asaph x Msizkay- Asipheli Moya
- Hillzy x ShaSha -Goodbye
- Trevor Dongo x Feli Nandi- Mufudzi Wemombe
BEST COLLABORATION
- Jah Master x Anita Jackson – Unonzani
- Poptain x Allanah – Fadza Mutengi
- Baba Harare x Mabamura – Stumbo
- Nutty O x Poptain – Kokai
BEST FEMALE
- Ammara Brown
- Anita Jackson
- Janet Manyowa
- Shasha
BEST MALE
- Asaph
- Jah Master
- Minister Michael Mahendere
- Poptain
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Fadza Mutengi – Poptain x Allanah
- Hello Mwari – Jah Master
- Safe – Nutty O
- Wakatemba – ExQ x Tocky Vibes
Follow Winstone on twitter @widzoanto