Dancehall stars dominate Zima awards nominees

By newsday.co.zw
- January 27, 2021

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ORGANISERS of the annual Premier Portland Cement (PPC) sponsored Zimbabwe Music Awards 2021 (Zima) have released nominees of this year’s edition of the awards with dancehall singers Poptain, Jah Master and Nutty O dominating the list with four nominations each.

The awards ceremony, initially scheduled for February 6, will now be held virtually in line with global COVID-19 pandemic guidelines under the theme Celebrating Voices on February 20 at Newlands Country Club in Harare.

Zima’s spokesperson, Benjamin Nyandoro told NewsDay Life &Style, that the Retro 1 2. Retro 2 3 and the Lifetime Achievement awards had no nominations as they will be announced on the night of the awards ceremony

Full list of nominees:

BEST COVID 19 SONG

  1. Baba Harare x Kapfupi -Corona
  2. Indosakusa – COVID-19
  3. Nutty O – Safe
  4. The Vine – Heal Our Land
  5. Tocky Vibes – Corona

BEST AFROPOP

  1. Bekezela
  2. Herman
  3. Nox
  4. Shasha

BEST ALTERNATIVE

  1. Andy Muridzo
  2. Hwabaraty
  3. Nkwali
  4. Tahle WeDzinza

BEST NEWCOMER

  1. Anita Jackson
  2. Fidel Country Boy
  3. Herman
  4. Holy Ten

BEST VIDEOGRAPHER

  1. Andy Cutta
  2. Mr Hasty
  3. Naxo Films
  4. Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs

BEST DANCE/HOUSE/KWAITO

  1. DJ Naida x John Cole
  2. Mzoe 7
  3. Novuyo Seagirl

4.Tebza

BEST ZIMDANCEHALL

  1. Freeman
  2. Jah Master
  3. Nutty O
  4. Poptain

BEST HIPHOP

  1. Asaph
  2. Holy Ten
  3. ProBeats
  4. R Peels

BEST RNB & SOUL

1.Berita

  1. Hillyz
  2. Nox

4 .Trevor Dongo

BEST CHINYAKARE/CHIMURENGA

  1. Fusion 5 Mangwiro

2.Terrence Kwenda

  1. Whitney Mativanga

4.Vimbai Zimuto

BEST EZODUMO/IMBUBE

  1. Insingizi
  2. Nkwali
  3. Nobuntu
  4. Indosakusa

BEST CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL

  1. Brian Nhira
  2. Janet Manyowa
  3. Tembalami
  4. Minister Michael Mahendere

BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL

  1. Kea Hove
  2. Mambo Dhuterere
  3. Siphosenkosi Ncube
  4. Vusa Mangena 

BEST SUNGURA

  1. Delroy HKD
  2. Nicholas Zachariah
  3. Sulumani Chimbetu
  4. Tongai Obert Moyo 

BEST JAZZ

  1. Agga Nyabinde
  2. Joe Kabumbayi
  3. Mahlaba
  4. Terrence Kwenda

BEST TSHIBILIKA

  1. Madlela Skhobokhobo
  2. Clement Magwaza
  3. Ndux Junior
  4. Sotja Moyo

BEST GROUP /DUO

  1. Breeze Music
  2. Crisswiss & The Dot
  3. Fusion 5 Mangwiro
  4. Sinazo

BEST INTERNATIONAL ZIM ARTIST

  1. Bekezela
  2. Donel Mengena
  3. Nox
  4. Shasha

BEST PRODUCER

  1. Alliviate Beats
  2. DJ Tamuka
  3. Everton Mlalazi
  4. Levels Chillspot

BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  1. Freeman and Friends – Mixtape
  2. Jikizinto – Berita
  3. Sounds of Victory – Janet Manyowa
  4. Zvinodzimba Ngoni – Mambo Dhuterere

BEST VIDEO

  1. Ammara Brown – Glow in the Dark
  2. Asaph x Msizkay- Asipheli Moya
  3. Hillzy x ShaSha -Goodbye
  4. Trevor Dongo x Feli Nandi- Mufudzi Wemombe 

BEST COLLABORATION

  1. Jah Master x Anita Jackson – Unonzani
  2. Poptain x Allanah – Fadza Mutengi
  3. Baba Harare x Mabamura – Stumbo
  4. Nutty O x Poptain – Kokai 

BEST FEMALE

  1. Ammara Brown
  2. Anita Jackson
  3. Janet Manyowa
  4. Shasha

BEST MALE

  1. Asaph
  2. Jah Master
  3. Minister Michael Mahendere
  4. Poptain

SONG OF THE YEAR

  1. Fadza Mutengi – Poptain x Allanah
  2. Hello Mwari – Jah Master
  3. Safe – Nutty O
  4. Wakatemba – ExQ x Tocky Vibes

Follow Winstone on twitter @widzoanto

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *