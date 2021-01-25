COVID-19 spoils dance project

BY THOMAS CHIDAMBA

THE outbreak of COVID-19 virus has derailed an ambitious project meant to conscientise communities to support traditional music and dance spearheaded by Dzepamvura Mbira Arts Centre in Norton.

Coronavirus has thrown the creative and cultural industry into deep panic, uncertainty and struggle and the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the outbreak of the virus has also took a heavy toll on the industry.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style, Dzepamvura Mbira Art Centre director Valiant Kandororo said through the project school children in urban and peri-urban areas will be trained.

“The project, that was set to be pioneered in two districts, one urban and one peri-urban, has been shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world,” he said.

“Our flagship, the Mbira Arts Festival was also postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown instituted by the government to contain the spread of the virus despite having garnered financial pledges and support from the schools, civic and business community as well as government agencies.”

He said proceeds from the festival have dried out since the lockdown was introduced.

Dzepamvura Arts Centre registered with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe was established in 2018 with the main thrust of reviving African culture and tradition in particular attention to the local culture and the mbira instrument.

