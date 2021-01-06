COVID-19 claims 34 lives in one day

BY MOSES MATENGA

THIRTY-FOUR people succumbed to COVID-19 yesterday, taking the country’s death toll to 418.

A Health and Child Care ministry report last night showed that there were 1 365 new infections, all of which were local.

The total number of infections rose to 17 194, while the country recorded 97 new recoveries, taking the recoveries tally to 11 813.

This come as government yesterday reduced its workforce across ministries to only 30% and banned face-to-face meetings as part of stiff measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement last night, acting Information minister Jenfan Muswere warned against complacency, saying there was need for vigilance to stop the spread of the deadly pandemic which by Monday night had killed 384 people in the country.

“The Public Service Commission has put in place measures to ensure safety of its workforce including streamlining the size of essential service workforce expected to be physically at work to 30% across ministries. Face-to-face meetings have been suspended meanwhile strict Covid-19 protocols on PSC buses,” he said

“My fellow countrymen and women, events of the past two to three weeks do not need to remind you that COVID-19 kills. Let us be responsible.”

