Covid-19 big wigs’ deaths jolt Mnangagwa

Government is engaging countries that are developing Covid19 vaccines to explore options for uptake in the country, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

Mnangagwa said there was hope for Zimbabwe to secure the much needed vaccines.

“Government has and is engaging countries which have developed vaccines. Help and relief are on the way,” he said.

“Our experts who have been assessing different vaccines,(and) are very close to finalising the course to recommend to our Nation.”

Mnangagwa, who was addressing the nation yesterday, added that vaccines will be rolled out across the country.

Turning to Zimbabwe’s Covid19 statistics, Mnangagwa said figures in the country were a cause for concern as cases continue to rise and more people were dying daily.

“The situation is very worrisome, and threatens to become dire,” the President said.

“The numbers of infections have gone past 30 000, with indications pointing to more infections in the coming hours, days, weeks and even months. To date, we have lost over 962 of our beloved, and soon, we will reach and even pass the grim mark of a thousand.”

Mnangagwa’s statement came at a time when Zimbabwe has lost four prominent Zanu PF members in one day, among them Transport Minister, Joel Biggie Matiza, former Education minister Mashonaland provincial Affairs minister

Aenias Chigwedere, ex-Zanu PF Harare provincial chairman and MP businessman Christopher Chigumba and former prisons Chief Paradzai Zimondi to coronavirus. They all succumbed in a space of hours of each other.

As of this Saturday, 31 007 cases and 974 had been recorded.

