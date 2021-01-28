Concourt orders Zuma to appear at state capture inquiry

JOHANNESBURG – The Constitutional Court has ordered former President Jacob Zuma to appear and give evidence before the state capture commission of inquiry on dates determined by it.

It further ordered the former president to obey all directives issued by the commission and ruled that he did not have the right to remain silent in proceedings before the commission.

The court added that Zuma was entitled to all the privileges under Section 3, sub 4 of the Commissions Act, including the privilege against self-incrimination.

Zuma was also orded to pay the commission’s costs in this matter. – Eyewitness News

