Come with me if you want to live’: Arnold Schwarzenegger gets COVID-19 vaccine

In an attempt to terminate his chances of getting the virus, Arnold Schwarzenegger received the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The former governor of California tweeted a video of himself getting the jab through the passenger side window of a black SUV at Dodger Stadium in L.A. The stadium’s parking lot was converted into a vaccine distribution center.

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

“Put that needle down!” a masked “Kindergarten Cop”-quoting Schwarzenegger joked to the nurse who injected him.

“I just got my vaccine,” he then says to the camera after thanking the health care worker.

“I recommend it to anyone and everyone,” he told his followers, before quoting himself from “Terminator 2”: “Come with me if you want to live.”

Alongside the video, he tweeted, “Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line.”

At 73, Schwarzenegger is in the high risk group for the virus; the vaccine is currently only available to Los Angelinos who are 65 and older. -abcNEWS

