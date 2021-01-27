Chin’ono granted $20 000 bail

JOURNALIST Hopewell Chin’ono has been granted $20 000 bail by High Court judge, Justice Davison Foroma.

The granting of bail ends his 20 day incarceration at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

Chin’ono, an acclaimed investigative reporter, was arrested 20 days ago on allegations that he breached Section 31 (a) (iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, by posting a Tweet that falsely reported the death of a child after a physical assault by a police officer.

Meanwhile MDC-Alliance deputy chairman Job Sikhala, who is facing a similar charge, is before Justice Tawanda Chitapi, awaiting his bail appeal hearing this morning.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw