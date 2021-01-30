Chegutu mine collapse: 2 illegal miners rescued

BY STAFF REPORTER

TWO of the five illegal miners trapped underground following a shaft collapse at Kuvimba Mining-owned Elvington Mine in Chegutu have reportedly been rescued following an accident at the mine on Thursday morning.

The first person was rescued in the morning on Thursday, while another one was rescued

yesterday.

An update by Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana last night said that rescuers managed to retrieve two bodies while the fifth one was yet to be rescued. Elvington Mine is currently under care and maintenance and sources say security guards employed by the mine often demand bribes for miners’ entry.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing a surge in mine accidents lately, with most attributed to careless workmanship in the artisanal and small-scale mining industry.

