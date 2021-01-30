Capacitate village health workers with COVID-19 information

COMMUNITY members from Gokwe have called on government and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to capacitate village health workers (VHWs) with trainings and information on COVID-19 that can help local communities fight the pandemic.

This came out during a virtual dialogue organised by communities working with Heal Zimbabwe in Gokwe district on January 25, 2021.

The dialogue meeting is part of efforts meant to scale up community resilience and share local level strategies that can help communities fight COVID-19.

Community members highlighted that there was generally lack of awareness and information on COVID-19 and this made it difficult for local communities to fight COVID-19.

A VHW, who was part of the dialogue meeting highlighted that she has only learnt about training of fellow health workers from other districts in the newspaper, but in Gokwe, she has not seen similar trainings.

As part of resolutions, the dialogue meeting resolved that there was need to engage local health personnel on the need for them to partner VHWs in disseminating key information on COVID-19 to communities.

The dialogue meeting also resolved that the fight against COVID-19 is the responsibility of every community member hence the need to also raise awareness on COVID-19 preventative measures at all times.

The virtual dialogues by Heal Zimbabwe are an initiative meant to create platforms for communities to discuss and collectively identify ways through which they can proffer solutions to problems in their communities.

The virtual platforms also equip communities with relevant information on COVID-19, gender-based violence and human rights.

Heal Zimbabwe

