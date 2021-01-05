Byo mourns BICC ex-leader Shenk

BY SILAS NKALA

THE Christian community in Bulawayo has expressed shock at the passing away of former Brethren in Christ Church (BICC) leader Jack Shenk on January 1 this year.

Shenk was also a member of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ) national advisory council and former treasurer. He was 85.

BICC presiding bishop Sinda Ngulube yesterday said the death of Shenk was a great loss to the Christian body at large.

“We lost a senior member of the church, an elder who was a former bishop, who was a marriage officer, a person who worked not only in the ministry but also worked in the farms. At some point he was a chairperson of the theological college and all those positions lost quite a lot by his passing on,” Ngulube said.

In a statement, EFZ said they were shocked by the death of Shenk.

“The sad news on the passing on of Bishop Shenk was received with shock and devastation by the entire membership of BICC,” read the statement.

“Our condolences to Mrs Shenk, her family, the BICC church and the entire community. We will forever remember his inspirational leadership qualities and his works that had a positive impact on many lives. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

“He is remembered as one of the pioneers of the EFZ. Farewell to an elder in the Brethren in Christ Church (BICC) and a former Bishop J R Shenk. He went to be with the Lord.”

“At the time of his death, he was still the secretary for finance for southern Africa in the Board of World Missions.”

Goodwill Shana, the recent past president of the EFZ said: “What a stalwart soldier and servant of the Lord was Shenk. His work and legacy will continue to live on and bless the church. Our hearts and prayers are with Mrs Shenk and the family and all the Brethren in Christ Church.”

Trevor Manhanga said Shenk was a humble man who served the nation well in the body of Christ.

National chairman of the Church and Civic Society Joint Forum, Angistone Sibanda, said Shenk was an epitome of humble servanthood.

Shenk will be buried at Matopo Mission on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife Nancy, four sons and several grandchildren.

