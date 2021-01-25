Botswana’s president office closed amid virus fears

The office complex of Botswana’s president will close for two days starting on Monday to allow for disinfection and testing of staff for Covid-19.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi and the first lady were tested for Covid-19 last week and their results came out negative.

Government spokesperson Andrew Sesinyi said the tests were conducted after several positive cases in the president’s office.

This week’s closure will not affect service delivery as staff will work from home, the government said in a statement.

Botswana neighbours South Africa where a new variant that appears to be more contagious has been reported.

The government had in the past imposed a hard lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus and later announced a curfew.

Citizens have been urged to follow health guidelines including handwashing and wearing face masks. – BBC

