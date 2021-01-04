4 in trouble over game meat

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

FOUR men, who shot and killed a bush buck at Tsambe Game Park, yesterday appeared at the Bindura Magistrates Court charged with poaching.

Lovemore Kandiya (18), Hendrick Chitengu (44), Edson Karudzarema (42) and Leo Chitengu (age not known) pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Tendai Chifamba.

They were remanded in custody to tomorrow for sentencing.

Prosecutor Vincent Marunya told the court that on January 7 2021, the armed quartet stormed Tsambe Game Park in search of game meat.

They shot and killed a bush buck and took the meat to their homes.

Game rangers, who heard gunshots, went to investigate and found footprints which led them to Kandiya’s homestead.

A police report was filed, leading to Kandiya’s arrest.

Bush buck meat was recovered from Kandiya’s home.

Kandiya then implicated his accomplices who were also arrested after being found in possession of some of the meat.

A .303 rifle, believed to have been used to gun down the animal, was recovered from Karudzarema’s bedroom.

The buck was worth US$6 000.

