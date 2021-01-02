2 000 arrested for violating COVID-19 regulations

BY RICHARD MUPONDE/MIRIAM MANGWAYA

MORE than 2 000 people throughout the country were arrested for contravening COVID-19 lockdown regulations on Monday.

In a statement yesterday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police warned the public against contravening lockdown rules, adding that 2 336 people were nabbed for contravening COVID-19 rules and failing to desist from movement during the 6am to 6pm curfew.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said of the arrested people, 890 were nabbed for contravening section 4(1)(a) of Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020 pertaining to unnecessary movement during national lockdown, except for those exempted, as well as for failure to wear face masks.

This brings the total cumulative arrests in the country to 341 251 since 30th March 2020.

“Members of the public are urged to take heed of safety, health and security measures meant to protect lives during this COVID-19 situation. The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns members of the public that with effect from today (yesterday), police officers will be out in full force to ensure compliance with the curfew order put in place by the government on January 2, 2021,” Nyathi said

He said those travelling between cities should plan their journeys so that they do not breach the curfew order.

Meanwhile, an employee at Klosad Clinical Diagnostics Laboratory in Avondale, Harare, was yesterday arraigned before the courts on allegations of issuing out fake COVID-19 certificates.

Anesu Nyamugama was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matova.

He was released on $7 000 bail.

Nyamugama allegedly worked in connivance with his workmates, Rumbidzai Mtetwa, and one Kero, who are still at large, to issue out fake COVID-19 certificates.

It is alleged that they misrepresented to two clients that they had done a COVID-19 test, and they issued them certificates bearing a negative result. They, however, had not done the tests.

They were paid $4 500 for the service through EcoCash, and US$45 in cash.

Nyamugama was remanded to February 24, 2020 for routine remand.

Moses Mapanga appeared for the State.

