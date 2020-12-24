ZUJ secretary-general Dongozi dies

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) secretary-general Foster Dongozi has died.

Dongozi died yesterday evening on arrival at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after he was rushed to the health institution suffering from a diabetes complication.

His condition deteriorated while he was at his home in Bloomingdale.

Zimbabwe National Editor’s Forum national co-ordinator Njabulo Ncube, who worked with Dongozi for decades, last night confirmed the demise of the veteran journalist and unionist, describing it as a big blow to the profession.

“It’s a sad day for journalists in Zimbabwe. The year 2020 has not been good for us, for the profession and the industry. We are still trying to come to terms with his demise tonight. He was in the forefront fighting for freedom of expression, access to information and preserving the safety and security of journalists,” he said.

Ncube said Dongozi had been fighting to make sure that journalists were safe during this period of COVID-19.

“He was at the forefront of sourcing personal protective equipment for journalists. I am sure every newsroom got masks, overalls and sanitisers. It was because of him as a partner of the Media Alliance of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“We have lost a fighter of the profession. It came as a sad reality, coming 48 hours after having lost two other journalists, Charles Laiton, and Tendai Ndemera, as well as others before them. So, 2020 is not a good year for us.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw