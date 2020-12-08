Zinara boss ‘victimises’ surbodinates exposing corruption

ZINARA chief executive officer Nkosinathi Ncube was yesterday arraigned before Harare magistrate Trynos Wutawashe on allegations of victimising and transferring four subordinates who had been interviewed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) over graft in the parastatal.

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

Ncube was released on $10 000 bail and ordered to report once every week at Highlands Police Station, as well as to desist from interfering with witnesses.

Magistrate Wutawashe then rapped the anti-corruption guidance in the country saying it allowed accused persons to continue working at the organisations where they allegedly committed crimes.

“I am disappointed that the same people who are arrested for committing corrupt activities continue going to work, victimising state witnesses and no disciplinary action is taken against them,” Wutawashe said.

“This is a serious anomaly on how corruption cases are being dealt with. If people are serious about fighting corruption, why is it that someone who was investigated for an offence in October is still formally employed at that same organisation yet were are now in December? This rot must be dealt with, “he said.

Ncube allegedly connived with two other Zinara senior officials, who are on bail for obstructing and defeating the course of justice by transferring employees who had co-operated with Zacc on investigating the organisation.

Adam Zvandasara, the finance director and Gilfern Moyo, the human resources administration director, were last week freed on $10 000 bail each.

Ncube, who is represented by Oscar Tafadzwa Gasva of Mbano, Gasva and Partners, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Wutawashe.

The State, led by prosecutor Teddy Kamuriwo alleges that between October 7 and 26, 2020, Ncube transferred Jeremiah Singende, Munyaradzi Tongowona, Tonderai Marange and Nathaniel Straus Tembo to toll gates from head office while Zacc was still carrying out investigations on alleged corruption within Zinara.

It is also alleged that Ncube, in connivance with Zvandasara and Moyo, interrogated the complainant Tembo on what he had told Zacc during the interviews.

Ncube was remanded to December 17, 2020.

