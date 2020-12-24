Zimra commissioner-general Mazanhi resigns

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (Zimra) commissioner-general Faith Mazani has resigned, two years after her appointment, to take up a new position at the International Monetary Fund.

She was appointed to the helm of the tax collector in 2018, replacing Gershem Pasi, who resigned citing broken down relations with the revenue collector.

In a statement yesterday, Zimra board vice-chairperson Josephine Matambo confirmed Mazani’s departure.

“We wish to advise the public and all stakeholders that the commissioner-general of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), (Ms) Faith Mazani, will be leaving the authority with effect from January 31, 2021. The Zimra board of directors, management and staff would want to congratulate Ms Faith Mazani for her pending re-appointment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with effect from February 1, 2021,” Matambo said.

“We would want to thank and appreciate Mazani for her sterling performance in successfully leading the Authority in the implementation of Zimra’s strategy which supported key pillars of the government’s national Transitional Stabilisation Programme. Under her leadership, Zimra managed to consistently surpass revenue targets set by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development. We wish Mazani all the best in her new role and look forward to continue working with her on strengthening domestic resource mobilisation in Zimbabwe.”

Mazani joined Zimra at its inception and was one of its first revenue commissioners, but left in 2007 and worked briefly for Deloitte before joining the South African Revenue Service.

Mazani holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies from the University of Zimbabwe and a Master’s Degree in Economic, Public Policy and Taxation from the National University of Japan.

