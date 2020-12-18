Zimbabwe junior tennis star bows out

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Zimbabwe’s young tennis sensation Kuzivaishe Chapepa bowed out of the Tennis South Africa Growth Point Super 8 Tournament in Benoni after losing in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Kuzivaishe (9) was playing in the Under-12 age group and lost to the 13th seed of the tournament, South African Nicola Kruger who beat her 6-3, 6-4.

She, however, stormed into the finals of the tournament in the doubles section where she paired with Tanaka Mhlanga and they were due to play in that round later yesterday against first seed Daniella Loubser and Joma Viljoen.

All the Zimbabwean girls who progressed well in the competition train under Thesly Mufunda of GAP Sports who runs his academy at Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo.

It’s their first tournament outside the country since last year after all sporting activities were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

