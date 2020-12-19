Zim karatekas scoop medals in regional tourney

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Zimbabwe karatekas scooped three medals, one gold and two silver, at the International Friendship tournament recently held in Zambia.

Several southern African countries were represented and Zimbabwe had two representatives, Adam Sneider and Sensei Moses Mutende who both excelled in their respective categories.

Sneider scooped a gold medal in the senior men’s category and a silver medal in the men’s open category.

Mutende won silver in the senior men’s category.

Speaking to the NewsDay Weekender, Sneider was pleased with the show in Zambia.

“We are proud of what we did. We had the least number in terms of representation, but we won top accolades,” he said, adding that with more resources they can achieve more.

“I won gold in the senior men’s categories and silver in the men’s open category. Sensei Mutende won silver in the senior men’s category. What we achieved is reflective of our potential if we get the right support. We hope to do better in forthcoming tournaments,” he said.

