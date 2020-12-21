Wink D bangs global award

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

MULTI-AWARD-WINNING dancehall president Winky D will end the year in a celebratory mood after he added another prestigious global gong to his awards’ cabinet on Sunday.

The Gafa hitmaker scoped the esteemed Best Dance Hall gong at the 2020 African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA) awards ceremony that took place in New Jersey, United States of America.

According to the organisers, the awards in their sixth edition seek to honour African’s excellence across all crafts and industry sectors, including entertainment, entrepreneurship and community.

Winky D was battling for honours with Ghanaian singers, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini and Prince Bright, Ugandan artistes Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool and Sheebah Karungi and Navy Kenzo from Tanzania.

He was among the country’s representatives alongside South Africa-based Zimbabwean Amapiano star, Charmaine Shamiso Mapambiro, popularly known as Sha Sha in the showbiz industry and another multi-award winning singer Jah Prayzah.

Sha Sha was nominated in the Best Female Artist category where she battled out for honours alongside top songstresses Zahara, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Nady, Sho Madjozi, Sheebah Karungi, Rema Namakula, AYA Nakamura and Kenza Mosli.

Jah Prayzah, was nominated in two categories, Best Male Artist — East/South/North Africa and Entertainer of The Year, respectively.

The Kutonga Kwaro hitmaker in the Best Male Artist — East/South/North Africa category, he combated against Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny, Elgrande Toto, Harmonize, The Ben, Ali Kiba, Eddy Kenzo, Teddy Afro and Bruce Melodie while in the Best Male Artist, he clashed for honours with Burna Boy, Wiz Kid, Innoss B, Diamond Platnumz, Eddy Kenzo, Rayvanny, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage and Harmonize.

After the release of the nominees in October, Winky D’s manager Jonathan Banda told NewsDay Life & Style the nomination showed that their message in their compositions was resonating with Zimbabweans.

“We really appreciate this nomination, it is the strength that comes from Zimbabwe, it’s the strength that comes from Dzimbadzemabwe. It’s coming out from the children who sucked the breast of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“We recognise the appreciation and without them (fans) there is nothing that could have happened. We thank them (fans) for the love and support, we bow in front of them for the love they have shown us from the beginning. We want to continue to ask for their support and recognition in our future endeavours.”

Yesterday, posting on his official social media, Fan Facebook page, Winky D wrote; “#Maniiiinja Happy yacho can’t hide. Winky D DiBigman wins Best Dancehall Artist Award. Special thanks to everyone who casted their votes. We bring it#Home.#Raggaemusambo.”

Winky D is currently riding high with his latest releases David and Goliath, Reply that has an accompanying video and Ragga Msambo.

According to the organisers’ website, their mission is to use entertainment as a platform to unite African globally while addressing the big five agendas — health, education, economy, security and infrastructure.

“The African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA) believes that tomorrow we will celebrate a New Africa. Because we choose today to create a one Africa. Our mission is to use entertainment as a vehicle to support, celebrate, promote, and uplift the achievements and advancements of all Africans and Africans in the diaspora through all entertainment forms.”

“We use entertainment as a platform, to showcase an Africa that is united, self-sufficient, and willing and able to evoke social change that matters most in the communities of Africans and Africans in the Diaspora world-wide. Our vision is to create a New Africa; One Africa.”

Follow Winstone on Twitter @widzoanto

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw