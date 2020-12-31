Veld fires destroy 75 000 ha of land in Midlands

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

VELD fires destroyed more than 75 000 hectares of land in the Midlands province last year during the fire season between July and October, an Environmental Management Agency (EMA) official has said.

EMA provincial education and publicity officer, Oswald Ndlovu said most of the veld fires were caused by people who clear land for agricultural purposes, poachers and gold panners among others.

He said Gokwe South recorded the highest fire incidents compared to other districts in the province.

“In 2019, 75 364 hectares of grassland were burnt compared to 114 035 hectares that were destroyed in 2018,” Ndlovu said.

“Human activities such as opening of arable land using fire, deliberate lighting of fire for hunting purposes, golf panning, children playing with fire…..were some of the causes of veld fires.”

He added: “Gokwe South recorded the highest number of fire incidents which resulted in the loss of 27 072 hectares followed by Kwekwe with 14 164 hectares and Chirumanzu 13 462 hectares.”

He said the reduction in fire incidents last year could be attributed to EMA awareness activities that include community meetings, roadshows, school and radio talk shows and exhibitions among others.

Ndlovu said besides damaging the environment veld fires caused air pollution and destroyed livestock, human life and other valuable assets. He warned people in the province to desist from starting open fires during this year’s fire season and encouraged farmers to construct fire guards.

Ndlovu urged the public to venture into hay baling and thatch grass harvesting, adding that such activities did not only prevent veld fires but had financial benefits as well.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw