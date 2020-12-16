Two die in Nigeria Christmas goodies stampede

Local media report that the death toll could rise as many others are admitted to hospital.

The stampede broke out on Tuesday at Rumuodara area near the southern city of Port Harcourt.

Eyewitnesses say those in attendance were rushing to access the donor’s offices when the stampede happened, the Punch newspaper reports.

State police spokeperson Nnamdi Omoni is quoted as saying that “investigations had started with a view of bringing persons found culpable to justice”. – BBC