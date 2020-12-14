Tsitsi Dangarembga’s passport temporarily released

THE court has granted renowned Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga’s application to have have her passport temporarily released so that she travels abroad for a fellowship event in Germany.

Dangarembga is jointly charged with Julie Gabriel Barnes on allegations of participating in a public gathering with an intention to promote public violence during the July 31 nationwide demonstrations.

The duo had surrendered their passports as part of bail conditions. More details to follow…

