Tanzania’s RnB King jests in Zim for King 98

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE King of RnB in Tanzania, Juma Jux is in the town.

There was pushing and shoving as Juma Juxa touched down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Friday afternoon after those who recognised him jostled Kodak moments.

Born Juma Musa Mkambala, Juma Jux is in the country courtesy of local award-winning rapper King 98’s invitation as the latter continues to cement his relations with international artistes.

Juma Jux has collaborated with King 98 on their latest release Jogodo (a Yoruba word from Nigeria which means having fun) that also features another Tanzanian singer Shebby Medicine.

The song was produced by renowned world producer S2kizzy and mixed by Laizer with its video being directed by Kenny.

It appears King 98 has mastered the art of regional collaborations in order to make inroads into the cut-throat music industry.

Speaking to the media soon after his arrival at the airport, Juma Jux said he was happy to be in the country for the first time describing King 98 as a talented artist with a bright future.

“The reception at the airport was amazing; it was big energy from beautiful happy people. I was impressed,” he said.

Juma Jux said he linked up with King 98 through music adding that Africa music is the future.

“Music connects people. I think King 98 heard some of my music and I also heard some of his music, always music connects people,” he said.

“King 98 is on fire, he is a talented boy that is why I walk with him, he knows what he is doing, and he needs to just do more music.”

As a word of advice, Juma Jux said King 98 was in safe hands as he has the right people as part of his management.

“I have been in the music industry for almost like10 years, so he has to know what he is doing, be careful of what he does and believe in God,” he said.

King 98 appears to be penetrating the Tanzanian showbiz scene as the song Jogodo is said to be already making waves in the Southern African country.

“The response of their song Jogodo in Tanzania is just amazing,” Juma Jux said.

The youthful Juma Jux ventured into music in 2005 at the age of 16, starting as a rapper and later switched to RnB. He has produced several hit songs that include singles such as Napata Raha, Napo Kuwa Nawe and Mwambie Yeye.

This is not the first time for King 98 to combine his voice with a Tanzanian artiste having collaborated with multi-award winning singer Diamond Platnumz on the song Kachiri that has an accompanying video.

As King 98 seeks to take his music to another level, recently, he invited one of Nigeria’s most sought-after producers, London (real name Michael Ovie Hunter) who was in the country putting final touches to his forthcoming album.

King 98 who is on record that he aims to revolutionise local hip-hop music through collaborations with continental powerhouses and true to his words, he has so far collaborated with South African hip-hop sensations Nasty C, LayLizzy of Mozambique and another Nigerian superstar Davido, who he describes as his music mentor.

“As King 98 camp, our quest is to take our brand and music to the people not only in Zimbabwe, but across the continent and fly the country’s flag high on the music scene. So, to achieve these goals and objectives, we have considered collaborations as the formula to accomplish our mission, and that is exactly what we are doing,” he said.

“We are happy that our plans are going according to script and our growing fan base is actually giving positive feedback. That is really giving us the strength to work even harder to position ourselves well in this competitive industry, though we are not in competition with anyone.” ENDS

Follow Winstone on Twitter @widzoanto

