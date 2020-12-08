Students petition Zimche over suspended degrees

DISGRUNTLED Midlands State University (MSU) journalism students have written to the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (Zimche) and government demanding reinstatement of their programme or else they would challenge the decision in court.

BY MOSES MATENGA

The war between the university, Zimche and the affected students has been raging for over a month after the withdrawal of the media degree programme and the masters in media and society studies at the university without consulting lecturers and other stakeholders.

Students and other involved parties suspect that the move was political.

In a letter addressed to the Zimche chief executive Kuzvinetsa Dzvimbo, the students represented by lawyers from Mataka Legal Practice said: “Needless to say, you simply advised Midlands State University that it was uncanny to have such a degree. With all due respect, such reasoning is baseless, unfounded and it ought to be reversed by reinstating the degree. Could you please reverse your decision and reinstate our client’s degree, failing which we have instructions to approach the courts of law for an appropriate remedy and all the legal costs shall be on your account.”

It was not clear whether Zimche had responded to the students’ demand by yesterday.

