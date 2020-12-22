Songani to miss FC Platinum, Simba Sports Club clash

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

ZIMBABWE CAF Champions League representative FC Platinum will have to do without one of their experienced stars Silas Songani who was ruled out for Wednesday’s CAF Champions League first round first leg clash against Tanzania champons Simba Sports Club at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Songani picked a knock in the previous match against Mozambican side Costa Dol Sol and will not play a part in the match. While, there is also concern over Ralph Kawondera who is also injured, there are chances he will play a part. The player was expected to pass a late fitness test.

While, acknowledging the quality of the opposition which has several stars from foreign clubs including Ivory Coast and Zambia, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza remains confident of posting a positive result.

“It has been good so far I can’t complain , I think Silas Songani picked up a knock against Costa Dol Sol so he is definitely out then we are assessing Ralph Kawondera, he got inured against Eagles FC, but everyone else is ok. We are playing a quality team with a lot of quality players, if you check in their squad they have got players from Ivory Coast from Zambia and Mozambique and it clearly shows their intentions towards this tournament. We have been talking to the boys we have some video analysis that we did and the guys are ready.

It’s a game of football, its all up to us we need to maximize on our home advantage. We have to put everything into this match if we are going to be successful,” he said.

