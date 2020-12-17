Short film on climate change launched

BY SHARON SIBINDI

A SHORT film titled, It Begins With You, aimed at educating the people on climate change and the need to conserve water was launched online on Tuesday, NewsDay Life & Style has learnt.

The three minute 18 seconds film was shot in Nketa 7, Bulawayo by Inkanyezi Films & Creative Pot Africa and was recently showcased at the We Art Water annual festival in Spain which ran from September to October.

“This Short film was originally meant for the We Art Water film festival in Spain which ran from September to October this year,” the producer, Blessings Ndhlovu told NewsDay Life & Style.

“We thought of participating in it (We Art Water film festival) to give it (short film) a try and also give a chance to our up-and-coming actors and actresses combined with experienced ones.

“Unfortunately on our part we didn’t win the competition, we just took the positive part like giving our up-and-coming cast the chance to showcase them and also spread the message of conserving water.

“We then released the short film on Tuesday after the competition was done as we also thought we needed to educate the people on issues to do with conserving water.”

He said some people had shown appreciation of the short film, which has a cast of four, after it was launched online.

“The film ensures that people become aware of the impacts of climate change and the need to conserve water for the current and future generations.

“It’s the rainy season now, that is when most water sources become active and most people are harvesting rainwater,” he said.

“After its launch on Tuesday, people loved it a lot, especially the fact that it is educative and gives up-and-coming talent a chance to showcase themselves.”

Ndhlovu said: “More similar productions were in the pipeline, adding that the short film features Collin Ncube from the award-winning drama Dlala Ngamla who stars as Zecharia the main character. He is on a mission to teach his community the dangers of pollution and climate change in relation to conserving water and is successful in his mission.”

