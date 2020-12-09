Sha Sha wins big at achievers awards

BY SHARON SIBINDI

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean Amapiano star Sha Sha and entrepreneur Tatenda Mungofa were the biggest winners as they scooped two gongs each at this year’s sixth edition of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) South Africa held in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The awards recognise the leading lights in the Zimbabwean communities whose contributions have changed societies both locally and abroad.

Sha Sha born Charmaine Shamiso Mapambiro won the Outstanding Achievement in Music and Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment awards while Mungofa walked away with the Male Entrepreneur of the Year and Business Innovation Award respectively.

The ZAA international chairman Conrad Mwanza in a statement said the global COVID-19 pandemic did not dampen the spirit to host the awards.

“It is very heart-warming and beautiful to gather here today (Sunday) as one people and celebrate all that we have done in such a difficult year. Our annual dinner gala was postponed from April due to COVID-19-induced lockdowns, but that did not dampen the will to succeed for our people and today we gather to celebrate each other,” he said.

“What we are seeing is an example of Zimbabwean resilience and excellence in difficult times… Zimbabwe needs more people and organisations like these as we work towards the common goal, a big thank you to our sponsors and partners for this amazing event.”

Other winners on the night were Plan My Wedding South Africa founder Chelsea Evans, musician Nox Guni who got an Honorary Award for Services to Music, Mukuru.com, Sony ATV artists and repertoire (A&R) manager Munya Chanetsa as well as EFC champion Themba Gorimbo.

South African filmmaker and legendary actor Thapelo Mokoena, who received the Chairman’s Honorary Friend of Zimbabwe Award, paid tribute to the natural beauty and friendly nature of Zimbabwe.

“I have always said to my brother Conrad Mwanza, Zimbabwe is like the love I never experienced. I call it the land of the living. When I first moved to Joburg I stayed at an apartment with a friend Terrence Springer who grew up at a farm near Lake Kariba who always told me stories about Zimbabwe and how beautiful it was,” he said.

“It was always my desire to visit and I recently experienced the beauty firsthand. Through those stories I have always wanted to make a film about Zimbabwe.”

The awards were sponsored by life assurance firm Zororo Phumulani and recognised recipients in categories such as business, entrepreneurship, media, sport, entertainment and community, among other categories.

Top actress and socialite Mbo Mahocs, was the host at the event that was also graced by Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi.

Guests were entertained by Bekezela and rising star Lolo Skai.

This year will see the inaugural ZAA Botswana edition which will be held at the Zimbabwean Embassy in Gaborone on December 11 and this becomes ZAA’s second annual edition on the continent after South Africa.

