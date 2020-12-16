Several homes flooded in Dulivhadzimo flash floods

BY REX MPHISA

DOZENS of families in lower sections of Dulivhadzimo were left with nowhere to sleep after their homes were flooded after heavy rains pounded the town yesterday.

People living with disabilities at a cottage in the area around the Dulivhadzimo bus terminus were among the most affected as officials hurriedly met to mitigate the perennial problem.

Several other houses around the area, including Beitbridge Municipality hostels, were affected with damages reported on furniture and electrical gadgets.

Details of the meeting headed by the chairperson of the Department of Civil Protection Sikhangezile Mafu were not immediately available.

Residents blamed their town’s poor drainage system.

Effectively, the rains that have flooded the Limpopo River, signalling the closure of all illegal crossing points where smuggling from South Africa is rife.

