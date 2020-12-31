Sevens-times F1 champion Lewis Hamilton knighted in UK honours list

LONDON – Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in Britain’s traditional New Year Honours list after equalling Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Formula One world titles.

The list recognises outstanding achievements in various fields including showbusiness, sport and politics, as well as the contributions of a larger number of everyday citizens.

There are many awards this year for those seeking solutions to the problems posed by coronavirus as the pandemic drags on.

Hamilton, 35, surpassed Schumacher’s record number of career race wins during a stellar season in 2020 that was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of British lawmakers last month called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to recommend the driver for a knighthood.

Hamilton, who lives in Monaco, has faced scrutiny in the past over his tax arrangements but has insisted he pays a substantial amount of tax in Britain.

The Mercedes driver has become an outspoken supporter of equality, diversity and the environment this year and made several strong human rights statements related to democracy and racism.

Former Leeds Rhinos rugby league player Rob Burrow has been made an Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Former Leeds Rhinos rugby league player Rob Burrow has been made an Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). – AFP

