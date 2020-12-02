Safeguard loses US$35 000 to armed robbers

POLICE yesterday said they were investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred on Monday morning when five suspects armed with pistols ambushed a Safeguard cash-in-transit vehicle delivering cash at Mukuru.com office in Chivi.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The robbers pointed firearms at the security guards as they were disembarking from the vehicle and disarmed them before stealing a cash box containing US$35 000, ZAR350 000 and $2 000 from the vault.”

Nyathi said the robbers jumped into an unregistered Blue Toyota Revo twin cab which they used as a getaway car and sped off towards Mhandamabwe Business Centre. They also took three Star pistols from the guards.

“We implore security companies to strengthen their security measures in consultation with clients. Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrests of these suspects.”

In a related case, Nyathi said a Harare couple lost cash amounting to US$10 800 and a CZ pistol on Sunday when armed men stormed their house at about 2:30am and ransacked the house.

Meanwhile, Nyathi said police were investigating a video which went viral on social media of a police officer seen counting some wads of United States dollar notes.

“It is not clear if the video is recent or not as the ZRP no longer accepts deposit fines on cash basis at roadblocks or other checkpoints,” he said.

