Pumula girl (12) drowns in disused pit

A 12-YEAR-OLD girl drowned while swimming in a pit on Tuesday in Pumula high-density suburb in Bulawayo.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Acting Bulawayo chief fire officer Lynos Phiri confirmed the incident yesterday.

“It is a 12-year-old girl from Pumula. Her body was retrieved by the fire brigade from a pit on December 8,” Phiri said.

Most of the pits were left open after the local authority extracted sand for the rehabilitation of the city road network.

Meanwhile, Phiri said they attended to 17 distressed calls from residents due to flooding that was caused by the rains that pounded the city from last week.

“We have attended to 17 calls from Emakhandeni, Cowdray Park, Pumula East, Old, Nkulumane, Emganwini, Belmont and Eliona,” he said.

Phiri said that the flooding in those areas was mostly caused by poorly constructed durawalls and urged residents to ensure there is smooth movement of water.

