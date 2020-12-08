NUST students stage online demonstration

NATIONAL University of Science and Technology (NUST) students last week held an online demonstration against failure by the university to release transcripts and other administrative concerns.

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

On Friday, students were forced to stage an online demonstration after realising that their plans for in person protest would be quashed by security details at the campus clad in civilian clothes.

In an interview yesterday, the student representative council (SRC) information secretary Muziwenkosi Moyo said the failure by the institution to issue graduate transcripts triggered the demo.

“These graduates need transcripts and it’s a basic thing that should be done to enable them to look for jobs.

“The NUST online registration system has been down for about five months, and students cannot access it to re-register,” Moyo said.

“We cannot have a whole NUST failing to have something working, such basic things as online registration of students.

“We are already beginning to question what our fees money is used for. Failure to offer services is disrespectful because we are paying fees,” he said.

Moyo also alleged that there were students who were not attending lectures for almost 11 months.

“This stream last saw a book in December 2019 and l don’t think that such a scenario has happened at any institute.

“The affected students were enrolled in March 2019 and no communication has been sent to them on the way forward,” he said.

Moyo added: “There is also poor communication, for example, fees were hiked at a time students had already registered.

“No formal communication is sent. There is no proper orientation of students and as a result some new students threatened to drop out as they now regret enrolling at NUST.”

The university director of communication and marketing Thabani Mpofu when contacted for comment said questions should be sent through his email.

“Send the questions on my email and I will respond to them,” Mpofu said.

He had not responded by the time of going to print.

