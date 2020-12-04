Ncube named as Mountaineers coach

FORMER Zimbabwe international bowler Njabulo Ncube has been appointed as the Mountaineers coach for the 2020/21 domestic cricket season.

He takes over from Shepherd Makunura who is now in charge at Southern Rocks, who are making their return to top-flight cricket for the first time since the 2013/14 season.

The 31-year-old Ncube, who represented Zimbabwe in one Test and one ODI, is one of the highly regarded up-and-coming coaches on the local scene.

After helping Rising Stars to the Pro50 Championship title while serving as the national academy side’s assistant coach in 2017/18, their first year of competing in the List A tournament, he went on to assume a similar role at Tuskers up until his latest move.

His departure has seen veteran player John Nyumbu being promoted to the role of player/assistant coach at the Bulawayo-based side.

Stuart Matsikenyeri, Walter Chawaguta and Douglas Hondo will remain in charge at Eagles, Rhinos and Tuskers respectively.

The provincial sides will have the following serving as assistant coaches-cum-team managers: Erick Chauluka (Eagles), Steady Musoso (Mountaineers), Mufaro Chiturumani (Rhinos), Stanley Chioza (Southern Rocks) and Mbekezeli Mabuza (Tuskers).

Elton Chigumbura is now a player/assistant coach at Eagles, with Shingi Masakadza, Chris Mpofu and Cephas Zhuwao taking up similar roles at Mountaineers, Rhinos and Southern Rocks. — Zimcricket

