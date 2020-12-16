Namibia tightens Covid-19 restrictions

Bars and restaurants in the country will now close at 22:00 local time and owners have been asked to ensure tables are two metres apart.

The new restrictions take effect from Wednesday at midnight and will remain in place for 14 days.

Public transport drivers and passengers have also been asked to have their masks on throughout their journeys.

Namibia has 16,913 confirmed coronavirus cases including 164 deaths.

As the festive season approaches, some governments have tightened restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. – BBC