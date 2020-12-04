Nakamba transfer talk resurfaces

TURKEY giants Galatasaray have relaunched their bid to sign Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba from Aston Villa, targeting to clinch a deal for the January transfer window.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

A Turkish publication claims that the giants have been encouraged in their pursuit by Nakamba’s quest for game time having been limited to two league appearances so far this season.

Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor expressed interest in Nakamba before the start of the season but it’s the William D’Avilla-coached side who have so far refused to give up despite having failed with an earlier attempt to sign the midfielder.

Nakamba has started for Villa in the League Cup and his Premier League appearances have been from the bench.

A Turkish publication, Dirilis Postası published an article indicating Galatasary are still interested in Nakamba and are proposing a loan deal while offering an annual salary of €850 000, which is half of what he earns in England.

Villa would have to pay the difference.

Galatasaray’s interest on Nakamba dates back to when he was still in Belgium playing for Club Brugge.

The publications says: “After successfully playing in Club Brugge for two years, a Galatasaray claim was made for Nakamba, who took the road to Aston Villa for 12 million euros last season.

“It was understood that the famous manager William D’Avilla, who had brought players such as Onyekuru, Ndiaye, Etebo and Garry Rodrigues to Galatasaray, will put an end to the transfer. It was emphasised that the 26-year-old Zimbabwean player, who played in only two matches this season in the Premier League, wanted to go to a team where he could find more game time, and the deal would be made on loan,” the publication states further.

A deal with Galatasaray in the English summer transfer could not be concluded as Aston Villa decided to keep Nakamba in their squad for the current season but chances are the Warriors’ defensive linkman might make a move next month.

