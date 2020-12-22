Murewa ritual murder: Thanks Makore re-arrested

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A SUSPECT in the Murewa ritual murder case, Thanks Makore, has been re-arrested after fresh evidence on the grisly murder of seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore emerged.

Thanks, who is uncle to the late Tapiwa, was last week granted $10 000 bail by High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi, who said there was no evidence linking him to the murder

case.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza referred questions to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who was not available for comment yesterday.

However, NewsDay is reliably informed that Makore was never released after the bail ruling as he was immediately re-arrested over the same matter.

The Makore family on Saturday staged a demonstration against the granting of bail to

Thanks.

A mysterious fire razed down his homestead in Nyamutumbu area in the wee hours of Saturday.

The suspect is being charged alongside his twin brother Tapiwa Makore (senior), his herdboy Tafadzwa Shamba and a woman who are all in police custody.

The late Tapiwa is set to be buried on January 9 next year despite that his head is still

missing.

