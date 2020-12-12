Mold your future in hope

There is a possibility that the future can be better or worse than now. It can still remain like the present. Your present attitude can colour your future and influence it. Depending on disposition, the future is a place you can reach out by calculated actions. It can still show up while you passively wait for it. You can seize it with hope or apprehensively arrive at it. Whichever way, it will still show up. The attitude that you exhibit determines the actions you will take to face or seize the future. People who have succeeded in life have a natural inclination of hopefulness. Those with a default option of hopelessness always complain and harvest wind and tears. The sages summarise, “There is no medicine like hope, no incentive so great, and no tonic so powerful as expectation of something tomorrow.” Tomorrow is coming, hope for it, don’t despair. Hope brightens your life

Erasmus Makarimayi

Filled with hope, one can anticipate the good to come. One can also expect the bad to show up in what is called despair. This can also be referred to as negative hope in that the unfortunate and unwanted are deemed to occur in preponderance to the desired positive outcome. Hope and despair will be respective contrast of optimism and pessimism. Merriam-Webster dictionary describes hope as the feeling of wanting something to happen and thinking that it could happen. It is the chance that something good will happen. It only takes your mental faculties to think of better things. If you think positively, you will feel better and pursue dreams that meet your aspirations. It is within your power and reach to think and feel good. You don’t have to pay for a psychic or donor. Whatever circumstances you are in, you are capable of structuring your future or ruin it. In all things it is better to hope than to despair.

What does the future hold for you is the question often asked. I ask, what do you hold in the present for your future? Many don’t want to be hopeful because it requires their action and positive engagement to direct the trajectory of life in a desired way. In the first place it appears to cost to have hope but it will pay off in the end when the fruit of your positivity brings smiles. If there’s hope in the future, there’s power in the present. Make that power generating plant in your heart. It has capacity to generate wattage to change your world.

There are people who always complain whether it’s summer or winter, day or night, sunny or on rain day. Resist and desist from that folly. Hope is your launchpad; choose it. Be instructed by Hebrews 6:19a which teaches. “Which hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and stedfast.” Hope solidifies and anchors your now and secures your future.

By its very nature hope concerns the future. Romans 8:24-25 explains, “[24] For we are saved by hope: but hope that is seen is not hope: for what a man seeth, why doth he yet hope for? [25] But if we hope for that we see not, then do we with patience wait for it.” Naturalistically, hope is wishful thinking about something good happening in the future. Biblically, hope is a firm confidence from God about future issues because they’re based on God’s promises and revelation. Biblical hope is linked inseparably with a firm faith and a confident trust in God. Therefore some say hope is the parent of faith. The Word of God promises redemption and punishment for transgression, you have right of choice to ask God for forgiveness or be coerced by the devil to live with guilt all your life. It’s an open cheque, fill in the details you prefer.

If you’re sick, you can choose to hope for recuperation or death. Your hope will produce faith and faith leads to action. The action will be to conduct yourself according to your hope and belief. If the hope is for negative outcome, you will conduct yourself as already eaten up and finished by circumstances waiting to die quietly. If that’s the case, you fast track yourself to your demise. If you’re hoping for good you jump to do the right thing and resultantly accelerate your desired breakthrough. Tomorrow will come whether we approach with hope or despair. With hope, we will be energized and geared up while with despair we may be suffering from migraine and depression. There’s hope for you if you so like or despair if you choose. I pray that you choose hope and brighten your life. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

