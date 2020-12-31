MDC Alliance must groom its cadres

IT is unfortunate that MDC Alliance officials are attacking Hopewell Chin’ono for using social media platforms to advise the party on matters concerning appointments and incapacitation of councillors. This is regrettable and an affront to democratic principles that they claim to uphold.

In all honesty one wonders as to what is wrong with the sound advice he is proffering voluntarily, which is meant to strengthen the party. What fellow party members are forgetting is that Chin’ono is a journalist, therefore, he must not be harassed when he is doing his work.

The biggest problem afflicting our country and our politics is the culture of praise singing at the expense of intellectual engagement.

MDC Alliance should appreciate talent within its ranks and groom its members and desist from relying on outsiders. All members of the party should feel free to engage the leadership and should not be viewed as meddlers. There are so many people we know who are MDC Alliance members and religiously expose corruption on social media. Their posts are largely ignored but a lot of noise is made when someone with a big name does the same. They are lauded as corruption busters which leaves the party vulnerable to the whims of outside forces who may have ulterior motives.

When will the MDC Alliance learn from its past mistakes? It plucked James Maridadi and adorned him new robes, a big post and an urban constituency but where is he now?

If the party is to avoid such headaches it must groom members from within its structures for big posts.

We have had talented lawyers like Allen Moyo, who was in our structures but like others before him he was overlooked in favour of big names from elsewhere. Chin’ono so far has done a splendid job.

However, we cannot praise him when he exposes Zanu PF rot, with some among us even giving him emotional support and then turn against him when he comments on legitimate MDC matters, that is utter hypocrisy.

MDC Alliance must make use of fearless and educated cadres who only need grooming.

If MDC Alliance wants to remain relevant and avoid infiltration which leads to some

splits, it should promote its loyal cadres.

Fanuel Chinowaita

