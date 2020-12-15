Manica Diamonds satisfied with squad

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Mutare-based Premier Soccer League side Manica Diamonds chairman Masimba Chihowa has said his team will not look to sign any more players and will stick with the squad that they had assembled for the 2020 season, which did not take place due to COVID-19.

The miners had signed former ZPC Kariba forward Tawanda Nyamandwe, ex-Ngezi Platinum Stars player Xolisani Moyo as well as Themba Ndlovu and Talent Chamboko, among others.

The Gem Boys signed Ndlovu as a direct replacement for Partson Jaure who retraced his roots to Harare giants Dynamos.

“As you are aware, we signed some new players at the start of this year and it is very unfortunate they did not play because of COVID-19,” he said.

“As a club, we have decided to stick with those players ahead of the upcoming season likely to start in March. I believe we have a competitive squad which can also fight for top honours.”

He, however, said they might bring in a couple of players from lower divisions.

“There are two or three Division One players we might sign if funds permit as you aware COVID-19 also affected our funds as a club.”

Manica Diamonds finished on a respectable fifth position.

Chihowa also dismissed rumours that the club was set to sign Saul Chaminuka.

“I don’t know where the issue of Saul Chaminuka is coming from, we are happy with Johannes Nhumwa because he has managed to change the club’s fortunes,” he said

“He is a good coach, we are also sticking with him. We will be giving him all the necessary support,” he said

“The coach told me that they need six weeks for his players to regain full fitness, some players, I am told were no longer following our training programme during the COVID-19 period.

They are taking a break during the festive period and will resume in January in preparation for the new season.”

