Makore steps down as AB Communications CEO

AB Communications Private Limited has announced the stepping down of its chief executive Susan Makore who was recently appointed to the Zimbabwe Media Commission.

Makore, who has been with AB Communications for 12 years, is leaving on December 31 after seeing the business grow to include radio, newspaper and outdoor advertising.

Commenting on her departure, Makore said: “It is a very emotional moment for me to leave the organisation. It had become home. But it’s imperative that when national duty calls, one has to move on. I am happy though that I am leaving the organization solid and geared for even greater growth. I have no doubt that it’s future is orange, it is bright.”

While it is not a statutory requirement for media commissioners to not take up employment in media organisations, Makore said the potential conflict of interest at the level of CEO, was apparent and therefore it would be awkward to maintain the two positions.

Benson Mbewe has been appointed as the new Group CEO for the organisation.

Mbewe a holder of Bachelor of Business Studies (UZ), Master of Business Administration (UZ) and Master of Develoment Policy (KDI) South Korea is an astute business leader, marketer and strategist with 10 years experience in the media and financial sectors.

